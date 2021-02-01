Funding boost for projects supporting seniors - Office for Seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:50

Seven groups working on age friendly projects to strengthen the connection between older people and their communities have been successful in the latest funding round of Community Connects grants.

Their initiatives range from developing age friendly plans, establishing programmes to provide opportunities for older people to socialise, and much more.

Director of the Office for Seniors, Diane Turner, says age friendly projects are even more important now because of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has emphasized the need for inclusive and engaged communities," she says.

"The lockdowns disproportionately impacted the lives of older people and community organisations played a critical role in supporting seniors over that time,"

"These projects will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future."

"With the right planning and support, we can create age friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, involved and able to actively participate in the community."

The successful applicants in this funding round are:

Alzheimers Marlborough

Parksyde Trust Rotorua

Tauranga City Council

The Family Centre Lower Hutt

Waikato Indian Senior Citizen’s Association

Rotorua Multicultural Council

Age Concern Nelson Tasman

Over the past three years, the Office for Seniors Community Connects grants of up to $15,000, have funded projects across the country that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

For more information on the projects, the recipients and Community Connects grants go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz