Funding boost for Waikato project supporting seniors - Office for Seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:50

Waikato Senior Indian Citizens Association has been awarded a Community Connects grant from the Office for Seniors to fund their project focused on supporting seniors and strengthening their connection with the community.

They will provide a weekly programme for local seniors, where they can get together, play games, share views and learn from each-other. Guest speakers will also be invited to address the group to talk about wellbeing including physical and mental health.

"The aim of the programme is to enhance local seniors’ quality of life and reduce isolation and loneliness among ethnic Indian Senior Citizens," says Waikato Senior Indian Citizens Association Treasurer, Jiwan Singh Dhaliwal.

"We are extremely grateful to the Office of Seniors for their Community Connects Grant funding to assist us with this crucial project."

Over the past three years, Community Connects grants of up to $15,000 have funded projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing population.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says projects like this one are crucial for becoming more age friendly.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Six other projects from across the country will also receive funding in this round of Community Connects grants. For more information on Community Connects grants, the recipients, or Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz