Funding boost for the Family Centre's plan for Pasifika seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:52

The Family Centre in Lower Hutt has been awarded a Community Connects grant from the Office for Seniors to develop their age friendly plan for Pasifika seniors in Hutt Valley and Wainuiomata.

Over the past three years, Community Connects grants of up to $15,000 have been allocated to successful applicants to help communities plan or implement initiatives to make their community or city more age friendly.

Director of the Office for Seniors, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these are important for planning for the diverse needs of our growing senior population.

"New Zealand is becoming increasingly diverse and numbers of older people are increasing across all ethnicities," she says.

"There are more than 200 ethnic groups in New Zealand, and collectively, we speak 190 different languages."

"With the right planning and support, we can create more cohesive environments where older people from all ethnic backgrounds have the opportunity connect with the community."

Six other projects from across the country will also receive funding in this round of Community Connects grants. For more information on Community Connects grants or Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz