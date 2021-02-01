Funding boost for project supporting Tauranga seniors - Office for Seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:54

Tauranga City Council has been awarded a Community Connects grant from the Office for Seniors for their age friendly project focused on supporting seniors in the post COVID environment.

Tauranga Council was an early adopter of age friendly and were the first council in New Zealand to develop an age friendly plan.

Over the past three years, Community Connects grants of up to $15,000, have been allocated to successful applicants to help communities plan or implement initiatives to make their community or city more age friendly.

Director of the Office for Seniors, Diane Turner, says these backing initiatives like these are even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

"The COVID lockdowns disproportionately impacted the lives of older people and further emphasized the importance of having inclusive communities," she says.

"Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future."

"With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Six other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Community Connects grants. For more information on the recipients, Community Connects grants, or Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz