Horizons calls for thoughts on region's land transport strategic direction

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 16:29

Horizons Regional Council today approved the draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2021-31 (RLTP) ready for public consultation to begin on Tuesday 9 February 2021.

Regional Transport Committee Chair Rachel Keedwell says the Plan sets the strategic direction for the region’s land transport system and identifies proposed activities for investment by local and central government over the next 10 years.

"Today the Regional Transport Committee agreed with the strategic direction laid out by the draft RLTP, and soon will call on our communities to tell us their thoughts as to whether we have it right. "The RLTP covers the entire transport system, including policy and activities relating to our region’s roading maintenance and improvements, passenger transport, walking and cycling, road safety, and transport planning.

The transport investment priorities outlined in the 2021-31 draft RLTP are:

Connectivity and access: Provide better transport connections and options to enable efficient and safe movement of people and freight, and improved access to health, social and economic opportunities

Safety: Improve the transport network to create a safe transport system for all users

Better travel options: Make active and public transport, and alternative freight modes safe, attractive and viable options for more trips throughout the region

Environment: Reduce environmental impacts and carbon emissions from the transport system

Resilience: Build resilience into the region’s transport network by strengthening priority transport lifelines

"This direction and investment in the transport system will affect everyone’s day to day lives so we’re strongly encouraging people to share their thoughts with us when we release the RLTP for consultation next Tuesday," says Cr Keedwell.

As the Plan is on behalf of the whole region, the way it is funded is different to other plans. State highway and some rail activities are fully funded by central government through the National Land Transport Fund. Other activities, led by the regional and city and district councils (Territorial Authorities), are partly funded by the National Land Transport Fund and partly funded by through Councils’ Long-term Plans.

Proposed activities are put forward by Councils, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Department of Conservation and KiwiRail based on what they can afford and deliver. Activities have to be included in the Plan and in the National Land Transport Programme to receive funding from the National Land Transport Fund.

Once submissions have been received, submitters will have the opportunity to speak at the hearings, which are due to be held on 8 and 9 April. The Regional Transport Committee is made up of two Regional Councillors, together with seven members each representing one of the Territorial Authorities, and one member representing Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency. The committee also includes advisory members representing road users, active and public transport, Police, KiwiRail and the freight industry.

Public consultation will run from 9 February - 17 March, with more information to become available at www.horizons.govt.nz.