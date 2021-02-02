Serious crash on State Highway 3, Ratana

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 06:40

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a motorcycle on State Highway 3, Ratana (between Whangaehu Village Road and Ratana Road).

Police were alerted to the crash just before 5.20am.

Initial indications are that a person has been injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists should expect delays if they are travelling through this area.

Updates will be provided when available.