Major North Wanaka Wastewater upgrade to start in February 2021 - Council

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 10:12

A major upgrade to WÄnaka’s wastewater infrastructure is set to start in early February, providing emergency storage, additional capacity and supporting improved resilience across the district’s wastewater network.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the planned upgrade forms a key part of Council’s plan to ensure infrastructure accommodates sustained growth in the area.

"Currently wastewater from North WÄnaka flows to a pump station located on Lakeside Road. Through our planning work it was identified that this pump station has limited capacity and emergency storage and can only be shut down for maintenance for short periods of time."

"The new solution will see the construction of a new pump station at Beacon Point Road, which will carry wastewater to the existing Albert Town Pump Station. Other aspects of the project include additional emergency storage, a new rising main and gravity main from Beacon Point Road to Albert Town Pump Station via Lismore Street and SH84, a new gravity main and an extension of the Waimana Place pressure main. There will also be an upgrade of the Beacon Point Road gravity main, north of the pump station from Hunter Crescent," Mr Hansby said.

Mr Hansby said the preferred location for the new pump station was chosen for a number of reasons.

"The Beacon Point Road location means we can divert wastewater away from Lake WÄnaka, reducing the risk of unexpected spills should the system fail. It was also considered the best outcome due to its altitude, which maximises the use of a gravity drain for wastewater," he said.

"We acknowledge that some residents living along Beacon Point road may feel uncomfortable with a pump station outside their properties. We’re now engaging closely with those living nearby to manage any disruptions while the project is underway and work through any concerns," Mr Hansby said.

A construction programme is currently being finalised and expected disruptions will be communicated ahead of time. The project is expected to be completed by June 2022, the estimated project cost is $13 million dollars.