Collins Road, Hamilton update - FENZ

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 10:15

Fire and Emergency wants to reassure the Hamilton public it is working on a fire that is causing smoke to come across the city.

The fire is currently burning along both sides of the railway tracks on Collins Road. Smoke is likely to blow in an easterly direction towards the city.

Crews have been working on the fire since yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer David Brown says it is likely the smoke will be seen some way away from where the crews are working.

"We are working closely with the Regional Council to keep it aware of the smoke risk and to look at ways to reduce the impact."

Mr Brown says if anyone in the path of the smoke is adversely impacted by it, they should stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.