Update: Vehicle sought in relation to Taita hit and run

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 10:30

Please attribute statement to Wellington District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Wade Jennings:

Police have located the car believed to be involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Taita on Saturday.

A woman was left with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

While we have now located and recovered the grey-coloured Mitsubishi Diamante at a Lower Hutt property, we are yet to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

We want to encourage that person to do the right thing and come forward.

A forensic examination of the car is expected to begin today.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210131/8279, or get in touch anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.