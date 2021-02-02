Prohibited fire season for Western Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 10:42

The Western Bay of Plenty is now in a prohibited fire season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says the total fire ban came into place at 8am on Tuesday 2 February. The ban covers the area from Waihi Beach in the north, includes Tauranga City and extends to Raumakara Forest Park in the east and just north of Rotorua district in the south.

"The prohibited fire season means you cannot light an outdoor fire in the Moana Western Bay of Plenty zone," he says.

"You can use a gas and charcoal barbecue or have a hangi or umu, but please follow our safety tips which you can find on www.checkitsalright.nz."

"The hot weather has dried out the longer grasses and roadside vegetation and we are not expecting any significant rainfall over the coming weeks," says Steve Webb.

"In these extremely dry conditions, please think carefully when using heavy machinery or undertaking any activity that could cause a spark - it only takes one spark to start a wildfire."

"We’ve had a few fires recently where sparks from machinery like lawnmowers have ignited fires in these grasses, but luckily they did not spread."

"If it’s hot and windy, keep the tools in the shed. If you must, carry out these activities in the morning or evening during the cooler parts of the day."

TaupÅ, Rotorua, WhakatÄne, ÅpÅtiki and the Central Lakes, remain in a restricted fire season. Anyone planning an outdoor fire in these areas should apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.