Further appeal following Te Puke Highway crash

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 12:50

Police are appealing for any information relating to a crash on Te Puke Highway at about 12:30pm on 21 January, where a vehicle collided with a cyclist.

Police would like to speak to anyone that may have seen a white old style sedan vehicle driving at speed towards Papamoa, and specifically to two pedestrians who were walking along Te Puke Highway towards Tauranga at approximately the time of the crash.

Police would also like to speak with the doctor who stopped at the scene and tended to the cyclist.

Anyoen with further information is asked to call 105 and quote Police event number P045216833.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.