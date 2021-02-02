Appeal for information following fatal crash

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 13:45

Police investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning on SH3 in Whangaehu are appealing for information from the public.

In particular, Police would like to speak to the occupants of two vehicles that were believed to have been following the motorbike involved in the crash, and may have witnessed the incident.

Additionally, anyone who saw the motorcycle travelling between Whanganui and Palmerston North, or a logging truck with an empty trailer travelling between Turakina and Whanganui, between about 5am and 5:15am is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P045352230.