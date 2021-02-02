Update on assault in Pirimai, Napier

|
A 48-year-old woman has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an incident in Pirimai, Napier yesterday.
She was due to appear in court today.
A scene examination has now been completed and the victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.
