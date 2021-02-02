Hokonui Runanga welcomes dross resolution

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 16:00

The Hokonui Rūnanga is welcoming today's announcement of a solution to the Mataura dross issue that will see the dross removed from the Mataura paper mill and returned to Tiwai Point.

The dross emits a toxic ammonia gas when mixed with water and today's decision removed a risk to local residents and the environment.

"Today's decision is a welcome move that resolves a long standing issue that has been very concerning for local people. Our local community will today breathe a sigh of relief after raising concerns and pushing for a solution," says Hokonui Rūnanga representative Terry Nicholas.

"Storing potentially deadly materials on the banks of the Mataura river which is prone to flooding was a clear threat to the health of local people and our environment. Today's decision removes that threat and gives us the time to work on a permanent storage solution for this material.

"I want to acknowledge the work of the Minister and their department, the region's mayors and the many people in our local community who have worked towards today's outcome.

"This is a great day for local people and our local environment," says Terry Nicholas