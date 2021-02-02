incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Greenlane - NZ Police

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 17:46

Police and emergency services are currently responding to an incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Greenlane.

This incident relates to a person's wellbeing.

As a precaution, northbound traffic on State Highway 1 is being diverted off the motorway at the Greenlane off-ramp.

One southbound lane has also been closed near Greenlane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on their commute and Police appreciate their cooperation this evening.