incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Greenlane - NZ Police

Police and emergency services are currently responding to an incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Greenlane.
This incident relates to a person's wellbeing.
As a precaution, northbound traffic on State Highway 1 is being diverted off the motorway at the Greenlane off-ramp.
One southbound lane has also been closed near Greenlane.
Motorists are advised to expect delays on their commute and Police appreciate their cooperation this evening.
