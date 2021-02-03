Serious crash on Russley Road in Christchurch

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 07:05

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Russley Road (State Highway One) Christchurch.

Police were alerted to a car that rolled between Ryans Road and Bentley Street at around 6:40am.

Injuries are unknown at this stage and an update will be provided when able.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

We thank motorists in advance for their patience.