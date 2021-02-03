Submissions open on request to rezone land in Nukuhau - Council

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 10:06

Public submissions on the private plan change request to rezone 77.78 hectares in Nukuhau are now being accepted by Taupō District Council and will close on March 5, 2021.

The private plan change request is to rezone an area in Nukuhau from rural environment to a mix of general residential and medium density residential, as well as a neighbourhood shopping centre overlay and areas for stormwater and recreation reserves.

The land identified is to the west of Acacia Bay Road, near the Lakewood Drive area, and north of Poihipi Road, where it joins Wairakei Drive. The request is proposed by three co-operating landowners and will enable the future development of approximately 780 dwellings in an area identified as a future growth area in the Taupō District 2050 Growth Management Strategy.

Chief executive Gareth Green said the private plan change request process is funded by the applicant.

"The Resource Management Act allows anyone to apply for changes to district or regional plans through a request for a private plan change.

"Council accepted the plan change request for public notification on December 15, 2020 and we are now inviting the public to make submissions on what is proposed.

"Following the public notification period, a hearing will be held to consider the submissions. A decision will be made whether to approve or decline the proposed plan change, based on full consideration of the merits of the plan change and the submissions received.

The Tūwharetoa Joint Management Agreement obligations will be considered as part of the hearing process."

Submissions are open from 9am February 3, 2021 to 5pm March 5, 2021 for the community to provide feedback on the application. The plan change is available for viewing at all our customer services centres and libraries, as well as online at www.taupo.govt.nz/nukuhauplanchange

Submitters who indicate they wish to speak at the hearing can do so and will receive public notice of the hearing.