ICC Encouraged by Ombudsman's Report

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 11:15

The Ombudsman’s report released today has several positive and encouraging comments, along with recommendations that are important for Invercargill City Council to act upon.

Chief Executive Clare Hadley said she was pleased to see Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier had acknowledged the commitment ICC had made to develop a culture of openness, not only within the council but also with its stakeholders and the general public.

"We all know we can do more, especially in the areas Mr Boshier has commented on and particularly the need for better public information sharing and two-way communication.

"We accept his comments and endorse his recommended actions," Mrs Hadley said.