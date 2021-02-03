Apply now for first Creative Communities Scheme grants of 2021

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 12:04

Creatives and community organisations in KÄpiti have another opportunity to apply for support for Community arts activities.

Applications are now open for the coming Creative Communities Scheme allocation round. Apply by 6pm, Sunday 28 February.

This round the funding pool is over $30,000, more than usual following a greater investment by Creative NZ to assist the arts recovery from the impact of COVID19.

Grants are usually around $2000. Recent projects supported in the last year include the return of the well-loved summer jazz music festival in Raumati; a fabulous collaboration between Te WÄnanga o Raukawa and Mahara Gallery featuring works by and workshops with revered MÄori weavers and artists; classical music concerts and workshops featuring young and old performers; and a novel way of collecting community members’ stories reflecting their experience of the lockdown.

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

KÄpiti Coast District Councillor and chair of the Grants Allocation Committee, Jackie Elliott, says the additional funding this year will provide a welcome boost to KÄpiti creatives.

"The arts are really important for community cultural wellbeing, especially as we continue to live through these strange and distressing times. We’re really pleased to be able to offer more funding to support the arts recover from the impact of COVID19 and the lockdown," Ms Elliott says.

"We have seen some fantastic initiatives over the years and invite the creative-minded to apply. We particularly welcome projects that celebrate our community, and I can’t wait to see what comes up."

Visit the Council’s Creative Communities webpage for more information, or contact our helpful arts staff on Arts.admin@kapiticoast.govt.nz or 04 4964600 (Nerita Clark or Rosie Salas).

Applicants can also attend help sessions on Thursday, 11 February (evening) or Monday, 15 February (afternoon). Bookings are essential, please contact the arts staff to register.