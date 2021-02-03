Update on missing Waimakariri swimmer

|
Police searching for the swimmer who went missing in Waimakariri River are now in a position to release his name.
He is 38-year-old Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, of Auckland.
Kapu's whānau have asked for privacy at this time.
Search and Rescue volunteers are continuing to search the beach areas near the Waimakariri river mouth today.
