Hamilton and Waipa move to Water Alert Level 2 - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 15:49

A call to save water over the long weekend hasn’t held off the move to Water Alert Level 2 for Hamilton city and parts of WaipÄ district.

Residents in Hamilton, Te Awamutu, Pirongia and ÅhaupÅ will move to Water Alert Level 2 on Thursday 4 February.

Water Alert Level 2 means sprinklers can only be used between 6 and 8 in the morning or evening on alternate days. This means houses with even street numbers can use sprinklers on even days and odd-numbered houses are able to use sprinklers on odd days. Hand-held hosing is still allowed at any time.

Hamilton City Council’s City Waters Manager Maire Porter said water consumption over the past few days has increased quite significantly, with Hamilton reaching almost 80 million litres on Monday.

"With the dry hot weather expected to continue we need to ensure we are using water sustainably, particularly when it comes to outdoor water use. We know on some days up to half of the city’s water usage is outside on lawns, gardens, pools and for washing vehicles and boats.

"If this level of demand continues, a move to Water Alert level 3 may be needed, which will mean no sprinklers are to be used at all."

WaipÄ District Council’s Water Services Manager Martin Mould said the move for WaipÄ would help to prolong the water supply in towns where water sources are more affected by changing weather conditions.

"Last summer’s drought is still firmly in our minds as we make this move, we want to prolong our supply as long as possible. Our residents are already making good strides in reducing their water use this summer, so we hope the small adjustment will be easy to do.

"Now is also a good time to address any leaks, turn off taps, and make other small changes to be mindful about how you use your water."

Water Alert Level 2 restrictions also apply to households in Waikato district’s southern-most areas of Tauwhare, Gordonton, Matangi, Tamahere, Newstead/Eureka, Wallace Road and Stonebridge Estate, which receive their water supply from Hamilton.

Cambridge and Kihikihi will remain on Water Alert Level 1.

More information about the water restrictions can be found here

About the water alert level system:

The Water Alert Levels and their corresponding requirements are a way to use water in a sustainable manner and ensure consistent supply throughout summer. The water alert level system consists of four alert levels and matching requirements.

Water Alert Level 1

Use sprinkler systems between 6am - 8am and 6pm - 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime

Water Alert Level 2

Use sprinkler systems on alternate days between

6am - 8am and 6pm - 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime

Water Alert Level 3

No use of sprinklers.

Hand-held hosing only

Water Alert Level 4

No use of outside water systems