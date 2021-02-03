Hurunui Youth Council elected - HDC

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 16:09

The Hurunui Youth Council had its first meeting of the year this week, where the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson were elected for 2021. The newly formed and fresh Hurunui Youth Council (HYC) discussed its intent to continue the previous council’s conservation project in Balmoral Forest, and introduced new methods of waste reduction at local youth events.

It was a very first meeting for new members Millie-Jane Mcilraith, Samantha Wayne, Natasha Hoban, Tahlia Beck, Damien Durand and Liam Eades.

Newly elected Chairperson was Roderick Murchison. He is in his first year at Lincoln University and expressed excitement for the new role and HYC’s upcoming year.

"I’m looking forward to working with the Hurunui Youth Council to create projects that will positively impact the youth of our district. I know the team we have this year will be very productive" he said.

"I'm so excited for the opportunities this will bring. I can't wait to work alongside everyone in HYC this year," she said. Mayor Marie Black said it was wonderful to see the formation of this year's council, and is delighted to have a youth committee that is representative of this district. "The energy at the first meeting was obvious and they are very committed, with a genuine desire to apply the principles of the Youth Strategy and advocate for the youth voice. My congratulations to the Chair and Deputy, Roderick Murchison and Shanaya White."