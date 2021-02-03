Whanganui district leaders declare NZ Masters Games a 'Covid Safety Zone'

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 18:23

Whanganui district leadership has declared the upcoming Downer New Zealand Masters Games, being hosted by the town and district, a "COVID Safety Zone."

Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert says the iwi is wary of the influx of visitors into the district, given the announcement of the Pullman Hotel case a week and a half ago. "The discovery of the infectious South African strain of the COVID-19 virus in Auckland requires us all to be even more vigilant, up to two weeks following that event," he said. The Games, which run from February 5-14, are starting toward the end of the two-week incubation period related to the outbreak. "With MÄori communities at heightened risk, it is vital that we continue to take appropriate precautions."

The recent RÄtana celebrations were a great example of how MÄori had been leading the way in the fight against COVID, Mr Albert said.

"RÄtana last week provided a blueprint for how the safety of our community can be upheld."

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says the "COVID Safety Zone" theme being applied to the Games is a serious matter that requires acute attention from the community and visitors alike, but will not place a damper on Whanganui’s sporting spectacle.

"I’ll be opening the Games this Friday with the "COVID Safety Zone" theme upfront, while encouraging everyone to enjoy the Games and everything our city, river and district has to offer."

With more than 3000 visitors converging on Whanganui for the Games, the town is set for a bumper sporting party.

But as the COVID-19 virus continues its devastation across the globe and cases arrive daily at New Zealand’s borders, Games organisers have resolved to make the safety of competitors and the community the top priority.

The Whanganui District Health Board has come on board as Health Partner for the Games, and DHB staff alongside Te Oranganui staff have joined with Games organisers to plan protective measures to maintain Whanganui’s COVID-free status.

DHB chief executive Russell Simpson says it is imperative to ensure best practice during the 10-day event.

"We are in a very fortunate position to be holding this event, but we need to remain vigilant to the threat of the virus. Whanganui has not had a COVID case since April, but there is no room for complacency, and we must all stick to the basic safety and hygiene precautions."

He said it would be compulsory for all participants, sport partners, hosts and general visitors to use the QR codes at the Games Hub and all sports venues every time they visited a Games location. "Everyone is urged to keep track of their movements by scanning the QR codes. This vastly improves our chances of quickly stopping the spread of COVID-19 if a new case were to emerge in the community -- the more we scan, the safer we will be.

"Most importantly, we are asking any visitors or locals who are feeling unwell to stay away and not take part in Games events or activities."