Serious crash on SH1, Kinleith - NZ Police

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 18:45

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, Kinleith.

Police were notified at 6:04pm.

Initial reports are there have been injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed in both directions for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.