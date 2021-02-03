$500,000 for two lucky Auckland Lotto players

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 20:53

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland will be celebrating in style after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Dominion Superette and on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Porirua, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Aotea in Porirua.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19