Light aircraft crash in Central Otago

The body of a man has been located following a search and rescue operation in Central Otago overnight.

The search and rescue operation was launched after the RCCNZ received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft at about 5.30pm.

The aircraft was located at around 4am this morning on Old Man Range near Alexandra by search and rescue volunteers.

The sole occupant was located deceased at the scene.

Work is now being undertaken to recover his body.

We'd like to acknowledge and thank the tireless work of the Wakatipu and Central Otago Search and Rescue volunteers and Otago Helicopters staff who have worked throughout the night.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.