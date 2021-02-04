Southland moves to restricted fire season - Fire and Emergency NZ

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 08:34

At 8am this morning (4 February) the Southland region changed from an open fire season to a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means most fire types in the open will need a permit.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Timo Bierlin says the region is now at a point where a wildfire could easily start and spread out of control.

"With these drier conditions, it only takes a spark to start a fire," Mr Bierlin says.