Southland moves to restricted fire season - Fire and Emergency NZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
At 8am this morning (4 February) the Southland region changed from an open fire season to a restricted fire season.
A restricted fire season means most fire types in the open will need a permit.
Principal Rural Fire Officer Timo Bierlin says the region is now at a point where a wildfire could easily start and spread out of control.
"With these drier conditions, it only takes a spark to start a fire," Mr Bierlin says.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice