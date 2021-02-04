Alternate evening restrictions for the Tararua District - council

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 09:24

Effective immediately, Alternate Evening (7pm-9pm) water restrictions are now in place for all towns in the Tararua District. This excludes Akitio where a Total Outdoor Ban is in place until 7 April 2021 (as is normal practice at this time of year for this supply).

Water use has increased across the district by approximately 10% since pre-Christmas (as expected during summer months) and river flows have steadily declined due to a lack of significant rainfall in some areas. When the rivers are in low flow, this impacts our ability to take water from the various sources. For example, in Woodville, the Mangapapa River is currently at a level where we are unable to draw any water and we are now relying solely on the reserves we have installed (i.e. the Woodville Impounded Supply). Tararua District Mayor, Tracey Collis, explains "The reserves were built to store water for times of low river flow. Once we are relying on these reserves, water conservation becomes even more crucial."

"It’s important that we make the move to alternate evenings now rather than wait for a change. If river flows improve, we will definitely look at decreasing restrictions but right now we have to be pro-active in our management of water and respond to the impacts of the hot and dry summer period." "This pro-active approach cannot succeed without the support of our residents; we need everyone to be mindful of their consumption and work together to ensure we all have enough for the duration of the summer months."

If current trends continue as they are, Council may be forced to increase water restrictions to the next level, a Total Outdoor Ban. Council is actively monitoring water usage and river flows and will review the Alternate Evening restriction in two weeks to determine whether a change in restrictions is warranted. Residents across the district should consider ways to reduce their use, or supplement use by installing water catchment systems - visit www.tararuadc.govt.nz for more information. If residents notice a neighbouring property is using water outside of the times and days allowed under this restriction, we encourage you to let them know that there are restrictions in place. Alternatively, people can contact council: 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110

info@tararuadc.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/tararuadc