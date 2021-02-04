Ngati Kahungunu joins Ngai Tahu freshwater court action

|
Two powerful iwi, NgÄi Tahu and NgÄti Kahungunu, both of the TÄkitimu waka, have joined forces in legal proceedings against the Crown.
NgÄti Kahungunu, the country’s third largest iwi, is working with NgÄi Tahu to have the tribe’s rangatiratanga over freshwater recognised, including the Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay.
NgÄti Kahungunu, like NgÄi Tahu, has seen the traditional waterways and water bodies in its rohe degraded over time through government inaction, overallocation, and lack of environmental protections, including the 2016 Havelock North waterborne disease outbreak.
"These issues can be addressed only through direct engagement between the Crown and the iwi whose freshwater are most affected by years of neglect," said NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.
NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri Upoko Dr Te Maire Tau said: "As Waitangi Day approaches, we call on the Government to honour its relationship with Treaty partners, which are the iwi of New Zealand, not working groups or national bodies."
