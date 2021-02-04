Ngati Kahungunu joins Ngai Tahu freshwater court action

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 09:51

Two powerful iwi, NgÄi Tahu and NgÄti Kahungunu, both of the TÄkitimu waka, have joined forces in legal proceedings against the Crown.

NgÄti Kahungunu, the country’s third largest iwi, is working with NgÄi Tahu to have the tribe’s rangatiratanga over freshwater recognised, including the Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay.

NgÄti Kahungunu, like NgÄi Tahu, has seen the traditional waterways and water bodies in its rohe degraded over time through government inaction, overallocation, and lack of environmental protections, including the 2016 Havelock North waterborne disease outbreak.

"These issues can be addressed only through direct engagement between the Crown and the iwi whose freshwater are most affected by years of neglect," said NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri Upoko Dr Te Maire Tau said: "As Waitangi Day approaches, we call on the Government to honour its relationship with Treaty partners, which are the iwi of New Zealand, not working groups or national bodies."