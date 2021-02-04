Arrest following Ngaruawahia search warrant

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 12:15

Western Waikato Police’s Precision Targeting Team have today charged a 29-year-old patched gang member following a search warrant targeting organised crime in Queen Street, NgÄruawÄhia.

During the search Police recovered a cut-down .22 rifle, ammunition, about $6000 in cash and cannabis packaged for sale.

The man is due to appear in Huntly District Court next week charged with a number of drugs and firearms offences, including unlawfully possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis for supply.

Western Waikato Area Commander, Inspector Will Loughrin says Police are committed to targeting organised crime activity in our communities.

The Precision Targeting Team was established in Western Waikato in 2019 and targets high risk and prolific offenders causing harm within our communities.

"Today is a great example of the ongoing work that is being done to keep our communities safe by taking firearms off those involved in organised crime," says Inspector Loughrin.

"We will continue to identify and target those involved in organised crime and illegally possessing firearms but we can’t do it alone - we need members of the public to come forward when they see something that isn’t right."

Anyone with information about drug offending, unlawfully possessing firearms, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact Police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.