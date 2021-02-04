Overnight closure of Southern Motorway lanes for maintenance - NZTA

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 13:38

Motorists are advised the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Papakura and Drury will be closed overnight on Tuesday, 9 February for essential maintenance.

The southbound lanes, including the Papakura southbound on-ramp, will be closed from 10pm until 5am, with a signposted detour in place, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

The BP Service Station at Papakura and other shops will also be closed. Waka Kotahi reminds drivers planning to travel south on SH1 to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service stations in Bombay.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure Auckland’s motorway network is kept in good and safe condition for all road users.