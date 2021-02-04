Police seek man who may have information on death of Rau Tongia

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 13:52

Police investigating the death of Rau Tongia in Karori are seeking a person who was given a ride in this vehicle (pictured) in the early hours of 20 December.

Between 3am and 4am on the Sunday morning before Christmas, a man was picked up on Kent Terrace and driven to Mount Victoria after being offered a ride by the two female occupants.

Police are confident that he is not connected to the homicide but believe he may have information that could assist in the investigation.

The vehicle is a silver 2007 Nissan Dualis.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063.