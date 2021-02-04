Fatal workplace incident in Christchurch - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm that a person has died following a workplace incident in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to a Sydenham address at 11:10am after reports a person had fallen.
WorkSafe is being notified and enquiries are underway into the circumstances of the incident.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice