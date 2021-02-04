Marking Waitangi Day at Waikato Museum - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 16:45

Waikato Museum is set to host a full day of free activities on Monday 8 February to mark Waitangi Day.

From weaving workshops and storytelling to crafts and traditional Maaori games for children, Waikato Museum will take visitors on a journey of celebration and discovery to honour Waitangi Day.

Museum Director Cherie Meecham said the museum team has put together a unique programme of festivities to commemorate this significant day in the history of Aotearoa.

"We’re gearing up for an inspiring and interactive all-day experience for the entire family to reflect on Te Tiriti o Waitangi," she said. "As a bi-cultural institution we are keen to bring the community together to enjoy an important day of unity and togetherness. Waitangi Day is more than a holiday - it’s also an opportunity to explore what the Treaty means for our country and communities and to celebrate Maaori culture."

The Waitangi Day event will offer opportunities for community koorero as well as practical workshops that enable visitors to contribute towards native plant restoration.

The event is supported by Manatuu Taonga, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and will run from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Click here for the full programme of activities

