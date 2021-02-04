Lanes closed on Ti Rakau Drive - NZ Police

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 18:20

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Ti Rakau Drive which has closed two lanes northbound.

It happened around 5:20pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Two lanes of Ti Rakau Drive, northbound, are closed between Reeves Road and Pakuranga Road while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

Motorist are asked to avoid this route if possible, and expect delays.