Staff deployed to contain leak following vessel sinking - Waikato Regional Council

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 18:27

Waikato Regional Council staff have been deployed to a bay on the Coromandel Peninsula after a slick was found following an overnight boat fire.

It’s understood 2000 litres of diesel was on board the 47-foot fibreglass launch that caught fire and sunk in the early hours of this morning in Woolshed Bay, Whanganui Island.

People on board at the time the fire started were able to escape safely.

A regional council maritime officer has been at the scene of the sinking since early this morning. The slick was first noticed early this afternoon and an oil spill response initiated.

Regional On Scene Commander Richard Barnett said the maritime officer has reported that the diesel slick is approximately 5km long and 300m wide.

Aquaculture farms operating in the area were contacted by the council this afternoon. "The good news is that the slick is currently tracking away from the mussel and oyster farms and out to sea with the wind.

"We are continuing to closely monitor the weather conditions, including the wind directions, which are favourable at this time," he said.

"We are also liaising with the owner of the launch, that is currently resting on the bottom of the ocean," Mr Barnett said.