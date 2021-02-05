Delays following crash on SH2, Remutaka Hill

|
Motorists are asked to delay travel on SH2 over Remutaka Hill following a crash on the Upper Hutt side.
The crash was reported about 6:55am and is blocking the lane heading toward the Wairarapa.
There are no reports of injuries at this stage, however anyone travelling through the area should expect delays.
