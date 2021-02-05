Man charged following aggravated robbery in Thorndon

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 08:00

A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Thorndon which occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday 2 February a man was approached by three unknown males while sitting in his silver BMW on Pipitea Street at around 3:40pm.

One of the offenders presented a knife, and the group stole a small amount of cash and property from the man.

They then ran into the Thorndon New World car park where they got into a silver Nissan Primera on the upper level, and fled the scene via Molesworth Street.

Police enquiries have led us to that vehicle, which is registered to Nomad gang associates, and it has been seized.

The 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening in relation to the robbery, and is due to next appear in Wellington District Court on 25 February.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to the two other offenders.

Officers urge anyone who has information that can help to come forward.

Police would like to say thank you to the members of the public who have spoken to us so far, as that information has helped lead to this swift arrest.

Wellington Police are determined to disrupt and prevent offending by organised crime groups in our communities.

In the past six months Police have made 30 arrests of Nomad gang members and associates, with some of those individuals arrested on multiple occasions, and we are making good progress on resolving further cases.

If you have any information which can help, please contact us on 105 quoting file number 210202/4799.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.