Update on identification of deceased man

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 09:45

Police attempting to identify the body of a man found in the Waikato River would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

A number of nominations were received and the enquiry team are currently working through the formal identification process in relation to one of those nominations.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the family at this tragic time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the death.