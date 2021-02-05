Drivers urged to stay alert on the roads this weekend - Brake

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 10:34

Road safety charity Brake is reminding drivers to keep road safety front of mind if travelling this Waitangi weekend, with a particular focus on fatigue and distractions.

Brake is urging drivers to plan their journeys, including taking regular breaks on long trips, and to minimise distractions.

Fatigue is a factor in around 10% of road deaths [1]. In 2019, 36 people were killed and 111 people seriously injured in fatigue-related crashes [2]. Diverted attention was a factor in crashes that killed 17 people and seriously injured 158 people the same year [3].

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director says: "We see the devastating consequences that fatigue and distractions have on families when loved ones are killed or seriously injured. Driving requires 100% of your concentration so it’s essential you are fit for the road before setting off and take regular breaks on long journeys. It also means ensuring you aren’t distracted, such as by using a mobile phone or changing your GPS while driving.

"There are simple things you can do to reduce the risk from fatigue, such as planning breaks every two hours. Use it as an opportunity to stop at a beauty spot or viewpoint, grab a coffee or let the kids run around, and then continue your journey refreshed. To avoid distractions, switch your phone off or onto message service, and set up things like your GPS, music and children’s entertainment before setting off."