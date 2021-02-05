Saltwater Creek Path reopens in time for Waitangi weekend

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 11:06

One of Timaru’s most popular walking tracks has opened in time for Waitangi weekend following the completion of landfill safety works.

The section of the Saltwater Creek Walkway was closed due to the detection of landfill gas in late 2018.

Waste Minimisation staff and contractors had been working since then to finish capping the landfill and connecting it to the site’s gas management system.

Removing the padlocks today, Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said it was great to have this popular walkway reopened in time for the long weekend.

"We’ve been working intensively to get this path reopened, and it’s fantastic to see that we’ve got the all clear to do so," he said.

"While I appreciate that people were keen to see it open as early as possible, we had to ensure that both the landfill cell was properly filled, capped and made safe before that could happen.

"This approach has enabled us to ensure the issue is contained in a responsible and long term manner that will ensure we can avoid future closures of the site.

"The final closure of the cell has also given us the opportunity to improve the planting and amenity of the walkway.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the project who’ve worked hard to find a solution to what was a complex problem.

"I’m hoping everyone takes the opportunity over the long weekend to get out and explore this and the fantastic network of other cycleways and walkways that our district has."

Timaru District has a large number of outdoor walking and cycleways for a range of fitness levels. You can find more details about them here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/community/recreation/walking-and-cycling