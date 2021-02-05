Construction on Queenstown's new multisport turf to begin - Council

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 15:12

Construction on Queenstown’s new multisport turf is set to begin next week, with players likely able to take to the field this winter.

The full-size turf, which is funded as part of the 2020/21 Annual Plan, will be located at Queenstown Events Centre and used for football, futsal and hockey. It will be built by Polytan, who have delivered Olympic-quality artificial sports turfs across the world.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said the turf would provide a welcome addition for athletes and sports enthusiasts across the district.

"Over the last three years a number of strategies have been completed for recreation and sport facilities, which pointed to a requirement for a full multisport turf in Queenstown," Dr Cloete said.

"This is something our town clearly needed. It will serve as a major boost to the local sporting community for years to come."

The products being used in the turf’s construction include recycled materials, such as recycled tyres for the rubber shockpad. It will be sand dressed and playable in both wet and dry.

At this stage the field will not be able to host competitive international hockey (played on a wet turf), although it will be future proofed to enable this option to occur with minimal intervention in the future if required.