Swimming in Pandora Pond not advised until Sunday - Napier City Council

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 15:59

People are advised not to swim in Pandora Pond until 4.30pm Sunday afternoon in case it has been contaminated by an overflow from the Pandora industrial area yesterday.

It was discovered at 3.40pm by Napier City Council (NCC) staff carrying out a routine check on the Mersey Street wastewater pump station. Staff worked to successfully remove the blockage in the wastewater pipe underneath Mersey Street, plus removed 40,000L of potentially contaminated water, to be transported to the wastewater treatment plant.

This water is sourced from a number of industries including tanneries, meat processing and rendering.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said although the degree of contamination wasn’t yet confirmed, he urged people not to swim in Pandora Pond for at least three days.

Temporary signs have been erected in the area to notify the public.

NCC staff took samples upstream and downstream of the discharge, as it was unclear If it had made it into the stormwater system, and travelled as far as Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Estuary).

It is unclear at this stage what the blockage was.

Tangata whenua were informed of the incident, along with the HB Regional Council, HBDHB and the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society.

Investigations into the cause and significance of this incident are ongoing.