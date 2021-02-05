DCC receives latest drinking water test results

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 17:13

The results of the latest water samples taken in Waikouaiti and Karitane show extremely low or undetectable levels of lead in the water, underscoring the intermittent nature of the problem, the Dunedin City Council says.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says results of samples taken at six sites (three at the treatment plant and three elsewhere on the network) on Monday came back late yesterday, and showed low or non-detectable levels of lead.

Three results taken from Waikouaiti TAB on main street (non-detectable), the Golf club (0.0044mg/L) and Karitane bowls club (0.0008mg/L) were all well below the acceptable limit of 0.01mg/L, while three results from the treatment plant were below detectable levels.

Ms Graham says the latest samples add to the 90 taken in recent months, which together have returned six results above acceptable limits and many more below.

"These intermittent elevated levels are still clearly a cause for concern, especially for the residents of Waikouaiti and Karitane, and we are pulling out all the stops to get to the bottom of this issue.

"But these results do underscore the point that we are dealing with fluctuating, occasional spikes - not prolonged exposure to high levels of lead in the water."

Ms Graham also says she completely agrees with the Prime Minister’s comment today that the situation facing residents in both communities is unacceptable.

Ms Graham says that is exactly why the DCC issued the ‘no drink’ notice earlier this week, has been issued, and why DCC staff are working hard to find the source of the contamination and fix the problem.

This includes moving to a daily testing regime, to more accurately pinpoint any future spikes should they occur.

In the meantime, work has already begun to excavate and test the condition of some sections of old cast iron water pipes in Waikouaiti.

While the source of the contamination has not yet been confirmed, lead joins in older pipes, environmental contamination in the wider catchment, or even sampling errors, are all potential causes of the spikes.

As a result, where lead joins used in older pipes supplying the affected communities, the DCC plans to replace these sections in the near future to remove that potential source of contamination from the network.

Staff are also continuing to ensure residents have access to water tankers providing clean, safe drinking water from the city. We’ve already given out more than 2500 containers for people to use, and have been door-knocking in the communities to ensure everyone is aware of what is happening.

Staff have been on hand to answer any questions at the tankers, and will be attending tonight’s Public Health South public meeting in Waikouaiti, alongside Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins and Councillor Jim O’Malley, as chairman of the DCC’s Infrastructure Services Committee.

So far, extra testing has not produced any evidence of sustained elevated levels, beyond the spikes already reported, but efforts to trace the source and resolve the issue will continue.

"It was our increased testing which identified this problem, and our staff are working extremely hard to identify the source of the contamination and ensure our entire community has access to clean, safe, drinking water."