Road reopen following Lepperton truck crash

SH 3A (Mountain Road) is now clear following a two-truck crash earlier today near the intersection with Clearview Road.
Police were called to the crash around 10:37am.
Three people were injured and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.
Police thank motorists for their patience while emergency services and contractors worked at the scene.
