$500,000 for two lucky Lotto players

Saturday, 6 February, 2021 - 20:39

It’ll be a Waitangi weekend to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Lower Hutt after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Lancaster Four Square in Auckland and Dowse Drive Foodmarket in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

