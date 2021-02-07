Man charged following firearms incident

|
A 38-year-old man has been charged following a firearms incident in Massey overnight.
The man has been charged with one count of threatens to kill, and a number of firearms offences.
Police would again like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the incident was dealt with, and while enquiries have been carried out in the area today.
A 34-year-old man who had been sought by Police was also located during this incident and taken into custody.
He has been charged with aggravated robbery, following a robbery at a restaurant on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead on 31 January.
Both men are due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.
Investigations into both matters are ongoing.
