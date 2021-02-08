Sudden death in Westmere

Monday, 8 February, 2021 - 10:35

Police are currently attending a sudden death at Meola Creek, Westmere, where a man was found unresponsive in the water about 7am.

Enquiries are being made to establish the circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or early this morning is asked to get in touch with Police on (09) 302 6557.