Havoc on Auckland motorway 'direct result of no pursuit policy'

Monday, 8 February, 2021 - 15:06

Frontline police officers have come direct to Sensible Sentencing Trust and stated that this incident of hundreds of illegal motorcyclists creating havoc on the motorway is ‘what happens when Police can no longer pursue’, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Those frontline officers have voiced their concerns about the new policy, how the number of fleeing driver incidents have gone through the roof, and how it is turning to chaos in the streets."

"They say they ‘feel they can no longer do their jobs."

"It is now impossible for frontline Police to do their job and enforce the law when they are directly ordered not to engage in any sort of pursuit."

"The Minister of Police can no longer hide behind this being an operational matter. This is directly effecting the ability for Police to do their job and directly effecting the safety of our roads."

"The ideology that a ‘no pursuit policy’ would work has now exposed the utter disregard to the law, authority, and the safety of the public that these idiots always had."

"Frontline officers are afraid these types of incidents are going to continue, and more people are going to get hurt or worse. The safety of the public is now demonstrably at risk and the Police need to have the power to pursue, arrest these idiots, and hold them to account," says Mr Ball.

"Police need to have the ability to pursue until these criminals are caught."