Arrest following Tairua Wharf incident

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 13:25

A 58-year-old man has been arrested this morning following an incident at Tairua Wharf on 23 January.

He has been charged with assault and operating a vessel dangerously, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Further charges in relation to this incident are likely.

As the matter is before the courts Police will not be making further comment.